Clearing skies tonight, high pressure builds for the weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tonight, snow showers linger over northern Aroostook County, but will eventually taper this evening. The entire state will continue to dry and clear out tonight. We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight and into Saturday morning. Overnight low temperatures drop into the teens up north and 20′s DownEast, any snow melt and wet areas will become icy and slick.

High pressure builds over the upper Mid-Atlantic which allows, not only for clearing skies this weekend, but also mild temperatures Saturday into Sunday. Saturday will feature partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies but with a bit of breeze. Winds will be out of the northwest at around 10-15 mph with gusts between 25-30 mph. High temperatures reach the 20′s and 30′s Saturday afternoon. Quiet weather continues into Sunday as high pressure slips off over the Atlantic. This brings slightly warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies. High temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30′s possibly touching 40′s again along the coastline.

The beginning of the work also looks to remain pretty quiet weatherwise. A strong low-pressure system impacting the Midatlantic on Sunday, scoots off the coast and pushes out to sea and stays to the south of us on Monday. However, some of those clouds do make their way into our region on Monday, making for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures on Monday reach the 20′s and 30′s, with winds out of the northeast at around 5-10 mph. Tuesday a weak low-pressure system dissipates to the north of the state. This brings mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some scattered snow showers in the afternoon. High temperatures on Tuesday reach the upper 20′s and low 30′s. Wednesday, high pressure settles in along the east coast. Winds begin to turn southerly bringing in warmer temperatures. Highs on Wednesday reach the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Our next weather maker doesn’t look to move in until late Thursday and into Friday, providing another chance for snow and rain showers across the state. We’ll continue to update that threat as we get closer and more data becomes available.

TONIGHT: Snow showers taper off up north and skies continue to clear. Overnight low temperatures drop in between 15-26. Winds will be out of the WNW at around 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, high temperatures reach between 25-32. Winds will be out the NW at around 10-20 mph, with gusts between 25-30 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies, high temperatures reach between 32-40. Winds will be out of the WSW at around 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures reach the upper 20′s to mid 30′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the 20′s and 30′s.

WENDESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs reach the upper 30′s and lower 40′s.

