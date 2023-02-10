Central Maine boy is Super Bowl bound as guest of Robert Kraft

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DETROIT, Maine (WABI) - Do you have fun plans this weekend?

I’m betting they don’t measure up to Detroit’s Kellan Tilton.

Kellan is a cancer survivor and works to help bring others hope, among many other things.

He and his father left for Arizona Friday morning where they’ll be the invited guests of Patriots Owner Robert Kraft at the Super Bowl.

Connor Magliozzi talked with Kellan Thursday night, looking for some advice with some fun Super Bowl wagers.

