Calais man sentenced five years in prison on child porn charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Calais man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty for distributing child sexual abuse materials.

Court records indicate 27-year-old Samuel Staples of Calais sent a sexually explicit image of a young girl on a social networking group dedicated to sharing these materials.

A search warrant was executed and more images and videos of child pornography were found on his cell phone.

Staples will also have five years of supervised release.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.