Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor.

According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city

They say the investigation into the source is ongoing.

The department also says do not hesitate to call if you feel you have a propane or natural gas leak as they will continue to investigate.

