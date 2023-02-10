Auburn man sentenced 6.5 years for possessing child porn
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - An Auburn man will spend 6.5 years in prison for possessing child sexual abuse materials.
31-year-old Dylan Carmichael-Margel must also pay $34,000 in restitution.
Court records indicate Carmichael-Margel received and possessed explicit pictures and videos of children under 12, some as young as 2, between 2020 and 2021.
Carmichael-Margel pleaded guilty last June.
He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.
