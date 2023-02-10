Auburn man sentenced 6.5 years for possessing child porn

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - An Auburn man will spend 6.5 years in prison for possessing child sexual abuse materials.

31-year-old Dylan Carmichael-Margel must also pay $34,000 in restitution.

Court records indicate Carmichael-Margel received and possessed explicit pictures and videos of children under 12, some as young as 2, between 2020 and 2021.

Carmichael-Margel pleaded guilty last June.

He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

