Atwood Primary teachers and staff produce weekly show for students

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Every week students at Atwood Primary School take some time to sit down and watch a show put on by their teachers called Moments with Marvin.

It began as a series of videos made by teachers during the Pandemic and has evolved into an entire production.

“For several years now we have felt like we needed to do something really intentionally about children coming in being dysregulated and to shore up some social skills and social emotional learning. And so we wanted to do it in a fun way. And children love puppets, and they respond to puppets. And so I think that’s been a really fun way to get some really important messaging to child,” said Principal Jennifer McGee.

The 12-minute show features several different segments. Including Marvin and his puppet friends learning valuable lessons.

TV-5 got the chance to see Marvin and friends in action for their weekly lesson.

“Well, we’re talking about how to apologize. Even when it’s just an accident. It’s really important,” said Atwood’s beloved moose, Marvin Moose.

Every Wednesday they get together to film the show.

And it’s become quite a hit.

“So we’re seeing them utilize what we have introduced to them in a way that we were hoping they would and we’re seeing it carry over. And they of course, love a good puppet, and they love to see their teachers and administrators and school staff up on that screen. They’ve really embraced it in a way that we were hoping when we started this journey. So it has done its job I believe,” said 1st grade teacher Poohnay Weatherbie.

Other segments of the show include a movement break where students take part in schoolwide dances as well as learning mindfulness.

While each episode seeks to teach students valuable lessons, it’s fun and goofy tone has another goal as well.

“My personal philosophy was give every child a reason to come back tomorrow,” said technical director of the show Rob Perks.

“Our motto is, make sure your schools are happy place. So, I think we tried to reinforce that with Martin,” Perks said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.