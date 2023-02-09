Snow, wintry mix, and rain moves in tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tonight, a low-pressure system will cut over the Great Lakes Region and then track to the north of the state overnight tonight and into Friday. Low temperatures drop into the 20′s and 30′s early tonight, then temperatures warm through the overnight hours. This system will bring in widespread snow showers to start across the state, then, southerly winds will usher in warmer air changing snow over to rain. That change-over begins tonight along the coast first, then snow changes to rain through the Bangor region by around midnight. The warm air looks to make it up towards Millinocket and Greenville, allowing for snow to change over to a bit of wintry mix early Friday morning. Locations north of Millinocket look to stay mostly snow for the duration of this event. Dry air works into the system after the changeover to rain, this tapers precipitation off DownEast and even up through the Millinocket area early Friday morning. Snow and some wintry mix look to linger north of the Katahdin Region through the rest of the morning Friday and into the afternoon. Precipitation will taper off up north through Friday evening. High temperatures Friday afternoon reach the 30′s north and 40′s DownEast. Snow accumulations will be light to moderate, with highest accumulations across far northern Maine. Southern Maine up through MidCoast and into Bar Harbor will see less than 1″. Bangor up towards Dover-Foxcroft, accumulations will range from 1-3″ before the changeover to rain. Rangeley, Greenville, Millinocket could see around 3-6″ before a changeover to wintry mix. Then, northern Aroostook County will see the highest totals of around 6-10″, where precipitation will stay all snow.

Snow, wintry mix, ad rain moves in tonight. (WABI)

Precipitation starts off as snow for much of the state. Southerly winds usher in warm air and changes snow to rain along the coast early tonight. Snow changes to rain though the Bangor region just after midnight. Less than 1" along the coast, 1-3" through the Bangor region, 3-6" through Rangeley, Greenville, Millinocket, and 6-10" for northern Aroostook County. (WABI)

High pressure builds into Pennsylvania for the weekend and keeps the weather quiet both Saturday and Sunday for all of the northeast. High pressure will help us dry out and break up cloud cover headed into Saturday. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching the 20′s and 30′s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 30′s.

The beginning of the work week looks like it’s going to stay quiet. High pressure will build to the north of the state on Monday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and high temperatures reaching the 30′s. However, we’ll be keeping a close eye on a storm to the south of us on Monday for any movement northward. If it does shift a little more north, we could see some snow showers push into the coast. But with current data it looks like it will stay south.

TONIGHT: Snow changes to rain along the coast early on tonight, then snow changes to rain through the Bangor Region by around midnight. Lows drop in between 24-36. Winds will be out of the SE at around 5-15 mph gusting between 25-30 mph.

FRIDAY: Snow/rain north, mostly cloudy south. High temperatures reach between 35-47. Winds will be out of the SW at around 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, high temperatures reach between 24-32. Winds will be out of the NW at around 10-20 mph, gusting up to 20-30 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, high temperatures will be slightly warmer reaching between 32-39.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures reach the mid to upper 30′s.

TUESDAY: partly sunny skies high temperatures reach the mid to upper 20′s.

