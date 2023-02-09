Rescuers release bald eagle back into the wild after unable to fly for months

A bald eagle returns to the wild at Bluestone Lake after a 4-month rehabilitation. (Source: WVVA)
By Jeffrey Hoole and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUESTONE LAKE, W.Va (WVVA/Gray News) - A bald eagle in West Virginia is back in the wild after being rehabilitated for several months.

WVVA reports a 3-year-old bald eagle named Monroe IV crashed into a fence in Monroe County in October 2022. It attempted to flee but was injured which affected its ability to fly.

Rescuers said the eagle also had high lead content, making it sick.

After extensive surgery and rehab, Monroe IV was able to take flight again upon being released into the wild this week.

“The muscles healed beautifully, and he can join the other young eagles hanging out around Bluestone Lake,” said Wendy Perrone, executive director of the nonprofit Three River Avian Center.

Officials said Bluestone Lake in Summers County is a perfect habitat for young eagles. Since the 1990s, bald eagles have been making Bluestone their home thanks to conservation efforts.

Dams built in the 1940s and ‘50s helped create the habitat for bigger fish and waterfowl, some of the eagles’ favorite food.

According to officials, the best way to protect the habitat is to stop putting lead into the environment.

“We made the decision decades and decades ago to take lead out of gasoline. And it made a huge difference to the environment,” Perrone said.

Rescuers said Monroe IV is expected to thrive in his new home in Bluestone Lake after four months of rehabilitation.

Representatives with the Three Rivers Avian Center said its team has taken in 33 bald eagles since 1990 with 13 releases back into the wild.

According to the nonprofit, two bald eagles have become educational ambassadors that were transferred to wildlife facilities but the others taken in have died due to their conditions.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment t-shirt
Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
Police: Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment had refused to leave
Rescuers searched through debris on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Adana, Turkey, for victims...
Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm and fed; more than 20,000 killed
FILE - Police stand guard at a holding center known as "El Chipote," officially called the...
Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US