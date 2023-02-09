Princeton man accused of drug trafficking

PRINCETON, Maine (WABI) - A Princeton man is facing drug charges after an incident last week.

Police say they had beefed up their presence in Princeton after two robberies there.

While on patrol they say they tried to stop two people out walking.

They say one stopped, but the other ran away.

They say the one who stopped, 25-year-old Isaac Collins, had a gun and illegal drugs.

Collins is charged with drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Police are still trying to find the individual who ran away.

They say they did find a backpack and drugs that were discarded in the woods.

