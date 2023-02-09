Princeton man accused of drug trafficking

Isaac Collins
Isaac Collins(Washington County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Maine (WABI) - A Princeton man is facing drug charges after an incident last week.

Police say they had beefed up their presence in Princeton after two robberies there.

While on patrol they say they tried to stop two people out walking.

They say one stopped, but the other ran away.

They say the one who stopped, 25-year-old Isaac Collins, had a gun and illegal drugs.

Collins is charged with drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Police are still trying to find the individual who ran away.

They say they did find a backpack and drugs that were discarded in the woods.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Snow, wintry mix, and rain move in tonight
Snow, Wintry mix, and rain move in tonight
Levant Corner Store pizza
Levant Corner Store celebrates National Pizza Day
Old Town drug bust
2 arrested after Old Town drug bust
Trapped
Penobscot Theatre Company's 'Trapped! The Musical'