Polar Plunge is back for its 30th year in Central Maine

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It’s the 30th anniversary for the polar plunge, a fundraising event hosted by the Waterville Area Alfond Youth and Community Center.

”We have dipped with the Maine Pond Hockey Classic out at Snow Pond, Oakland. We have done all different kinds of things,” Lavenson said.

Crista Lavenson, director of resource development, says even the pandemic didn’t stop the event.

”We did a virtual dip,” Lavenson said.

This year, the Pressey House in Oakland is sponsoring the event that will be held in March.

”It’s Nikki and Ron Goodhart. They have opened their hearts and opened their doors to us, and we are going to be running down their back yard to the Messalonskee Lake in the freezing water,” she said.

It’s all to raise money for kids in need.

”Right now, what we are supporting is for kids to have scholarships to go to Camp Tracy and to enjoy a lot of the programs here that they otherwise could not afford,” Lavenson said.

Their goal is to raise $30,000. Lavenson says anyone can participate through the link on their website.

”You can sponsor the event. You can always give us money to help the kids, and you don’t even have to get wet. Or, you can have some fun and take on the challenge and run into the lake,” she said.

