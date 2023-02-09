Officer trapped in cruiser after crash ends chase in Windham

WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A police chase through multiple Maine towns end when a Massachusetts teen hit a police car in Windham Wednesday night.

Bridgton police officers say the chase started when they tried to approach the 16-year-old boy in a parking lot.

They say that’s when the teen backed into an officers’ cruiser and drove off.

Officials say at times the teen was driving on the opposite side of the road at high speeds.

Around 9:30 Wednesday night, police say they set up spike mats on Route 302 in Windham.

Officials say as the teen’s car approached the intersection, a officer jumped back into his cruiser to get out of the way of the car, which then hit the cruiser.

They say that police officer was trapped in cruiser after the crash.

