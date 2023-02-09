Officer trapped in cruiser after crash ends chase in Windham

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A police chase through multiple Maine towns end when a Massachusetts teen hit a police car in Windham Wednesday night.

Bridgton police officers say the chase started when they tried to approach the 16-year-old boy in a parking lot.

They say that’s when the teen backed into an officers’ cruiser and drove off.

Officials say at times the teen was driving on the opposite side of the road at high speeds.

Around 9:30 Wednesday night, police say they set up spike mats on Route 302 in Windham.

Officials say as the teen’s car approached the intersection, a officer jumped back into his cruiser to get out of the way of the car, which then hit the cruiser.

They say that police officer was trapped in cruiser after the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

All day chocolate festival in Central Maine
All day chocolate festival in Central Maine
The stores that sell winning Mega Millions lottery tickets receive a prize of their own - and...
Lebanon store that sold winning lotto ticket shares prize among employees
Search for Graham Lacher continues
Lacher family expands search across I-95 corridor
Maine-based musician returns to stage after Grammy win
GRAMMY award-winning Mainer to perform in Bangor Saturday