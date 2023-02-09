Misaligned floor at Cross Insurance Center leads to delayed Maine-Vermont men’s basketball start

Tipoff was delayed from 7 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.
By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Misaligned floor pieces that connect to form the basketball court at Cross Insurance Center showed an uneven end line spreading across the floor before Maine and Vermont were scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Repairs forced a delay which ended at 8:20 p.m.

Tipoff was delayed from 7 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.(Adam Robinson, Bangor Daily News)

UMaine Athletics released this statement:

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes. It was determined that the playing surface was unsafe to begin our men’s basketball game with the University of Vermont. Due to that determination, the game was delayed while staff addressed the issues with the court. We apologize for the inconvenience and would like to thank our fans, the America East Conference, and the Vermont staff and student-athletes for their patience and understanding.”

High school postseason play begins at Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 17.

The Black Bear men’s basketball team is scheduled to be back on the same court for Senior Night on Feb. 28 against UAlbany. The rest of the women’s regular season is scheduled at The Pit in Orono.

