Lee Academy’s Andrew Scott joins 1,000 point club

By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEE, Maine (WABI) - One of this year’s leaders on Lee Academy has reached the 1,000 point plateau.

Andrew Scott explained that he couldn’t do it without the help of his teammates passing and setting screens, plus the coaching staff.

He said scoring 1,000 points in a Panda uniform is something he cherishes.

“It’s more special here. You have the community around you. People who have graduated from Lee, alumni, come to the game and celebrate with you. They’re always cheering you on at the games. It makes it special for the community. I feel like the community here at smaller schools is really together more,” said Scott, senior guard.

Scott added that he hopes the team can bring its success into the playoffs on the way to a Class C State Championship.

