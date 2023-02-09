Lee Academy boys basketball coach Randy Harris named to Maine Basketball Hall of Fame

His coaching career spans more than 750 games and 400 wins in 39 years coaching the Pandas
By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST
LEE, Maine (WABI) - Lee Academy boys basketball coach Randy Harris is a 2023 Maine Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

Harris is happy to have built a program on hometown pride, family support, and the little things to teach student-athletes.

“It means a lot. This is where I grew up. I graduated here in 1980, went away to college for four years, came back, and have been here ever since. They’re my kind of kids. This team right here is emblematic of all the teams I’ve had. They’re just hard-nosed, hard-working kids. They’re very low-maintenance. I’ve just loved all 39 years I’ve been here,” said Harris.

Harris said his coaching career has gone by fast since he finished his playing career, scoring the first six points in the Pandas’ home gym in 1979.

He has led the Pandas to the 2011 Class C State Championship and the Eastern Maine Regional title in 2012.

