Lebanon store that sold winning lotto ticket shares prize among employees

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEBANON, Maine (WABI) - The stores that sell winning Mega Millions lottery tickets receive a prize of their own - and in true Maine spirit, the first such winner in our state has shared it with his staff.

Fred Cotreau owns Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, which sold the $1.3 billion prize-winning ticket in January.

The Maine State Lottery presented a $50,000 check to Cotreau - who said he plans to share half the bonus with his employees.

The $1.35 billion lottery haul was the second-largest in American history - and the winner has yet to come forward.

