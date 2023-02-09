Lacher family expands search across I-95 corridor

Search for Graham Lacher continues
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The mother of a man missing from Bangor since June of last year is trying a new approach to find her son.

Tammy Lacher Sully, the mother of missing 38-year-old Graham Lacher, is informing police, emergency rooms and social service agencies in other states along the I-95 corridor of Lacher’s information.

It’s described as a grassroots version of a Silver Alert, since Scully says there is no regional or national version of the system.

The family has also increased the reward for his safe return to $3,500.

Eight months ago, Lacher walked away from Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.

There have been no confirmed sightings since.

Scully will be holding a community work session Sunday afternoon in Bangor.

Details will be available on the “Missing Graham Lacher” Facebook page.

Anyone who sees Lacher should call 911 and contact the family over Facebook.

