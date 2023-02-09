Increasing Clouds Today, Snow, Mix & Rain Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a nice day today with morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds as our next weathermaker approaches. Highs today will be a bit cooler than yesterday but still several degrees above average with highs in the 30s to near 40° this afternoon. We’ll start to see some snow and rain/snow mix developing from west to east across the state later this afternoon and early this evening. Areas, mainly south and west of Bangor could see some slippery conditions for the evening commute. The storm is expected to take a track just north of us tonight and Friday. This will allow warmer air to gradually move into the state as the overnight progresses which will cause snow to change to some sleet and freezing rain then all rain for most spots south of Greenville and Millinocket. Temperatures will drop a few degrees early tonight with lows in the mid-20s to around 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere then climb into the low low to mid-30s north and mid-30s to low 40s closer to the coast by daybreak. The changeover will happen first along coastal and southern areas between 8-11pm. We should see the changeover in the Greater Bangor area and Downeast by midnight or shortly after then the rain/snow will continue to push northward after midnight. Areas from Greenville and Millinocket northward should see mainly snow with some icy mix possible after midnight. Light to moderate snow accumulations are expected from this system with the heaviest snowfall across far Northern Maine. The lightest accumulations will be from MDI westward to the Capital Region and points south where 1″ or less is expected before changing to rain; 1″-3″ expected for much of Downeast and inland areas up to Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln; Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward will see 3″-5″ with isolated 6″ amounts possible; areas north of Millinocket are expected to see 4″-8″ with the highest amounts over far Northern Aroostook County. The steadiest/heaviest precipitation will move out late tonight. Lingering light snow, mix and/or rain showers will continue Friday morning especially across the northern half of the state. Drier weather is expected during the afternoon. It will be mild Friday with highs mainly in the 30s to near 40° north and 40s to near 50° closer to the coast.

Cooler air will return as we head into the weekend. Saturday looks good as high pressure builds into the region. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south across the state. Sunday looks good too with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the 30s to near 40°. We’ll be keeping an eye on a storm passing to our south Monday. Much of the data keeps this storm to our south resulting in another nice day Monday. However, the storm is close enough that a slight shift northward could bring some snow into the region especially areas closer to the coast so it does bear watching. If everything stays as is, Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Today: Increasing clouds. Snow possible by late afternoon/early evening. Highs between 29°-39°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Snow north, snow to mix and rain inland, snow and mix to rain along the coast. Areas of fog. Lows between 26°-36°, rising to 30°-40° late. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Lingering light rain or mixed rain/snow showers during the morning especially across the northern then drier during the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies giving way to some breaks of sunshine. Highs in the mid-30s to near 40° north and 40s to near 50° closer to the coast. Winds will become west 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s to around 40°.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High in the 30s to around 40°.

