Husson coach Warren Caruso makes 2023 Maine Basketball Hall of Fame class

He’s the winningest coach in North Atlantic Conference history
By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson men’s basketball head coach Warren Caruso was recently named to the 2023 Maine Basketball Hall of Fame class.

He’s the winningest coach in North Atlantic Conference history, but Caruso said that his place in the hall is a matter of overall program recognition instead of an individual honor.

He’s also grateful for his family’s support in leading his alma mater.

“It’s a bit like a marriage. Sometimes my wife Nicole would probably accuse me of it being my first love, but that’s not true. It’s certainly a big part of our lives. Now that my son Luke is playing for us and my other son Nathan coached with us, my wife doesn’t miss a game. It’s just part of who we are, and we’re really proud of it,” said Caruso.

Caruso called being named to the hall a surreal and humbling experience.

He said he received around 50 congratulatory messages when the class was announced.

