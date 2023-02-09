GRAMMY award-winning Mainer to perform in Bangor Saturday

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fresh off of winning the highest honor in the music industry, a Maine-based musician is returning to the stage in Bangor this weekend.

Portland’s own Dave Gutter was part of the team that won the GRAMMY for Best American Roots Performance, awarded to Aaron Neville and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

Gutter wrote the winning song, “Stompin’ Ground.”

Now, he returns to his own stomping grounds with a performance at G-Force Entertainment at the Bangor Mall Saturday night.

G-Force says they had booked Gutter a few months ago, but the show now has an extra level of anticipation after his big win.

”Oh, it was so exciting when we found that out, G-Force CEO Brian Plavnick said. “I just couldn’t believe it, he beat out Dolly Parton! That’s just totally amazing. Maine has a lot of artists that come out of here, a lot of hidden artists that are all over the place, and I think people don’t realize what talent we have in Maine.”

The weekend’s entertainment at G-Force continues with a Big Game party with food and drink specials Sunday night.

