BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

It’s an issue that impacts everyone, not just teens, but their parents, teachers, and communities as well.

Couple holding hands (Pixabay)

One in three US teens will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from a partner before they become adults.

Studies have show that girls are particularly vulnerable to experiencing violence in relationships and are more likely to suffer long-term consequences.

Throughout the month, Partners for Peace, a non-profit working to end domestic abuse in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties will be visiting schools to educate students and inform them on what a healthy relationship should look like.

That includes supporting one another, respecting each others independence and boundaries.

”I think it’s really important that we have this national movement with Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month to raise this awareness and also to raise awareness to how prevalent this behavior really is and to try to open dialog with the young folks in our lives and our communities so that they feel safe to talk with adults about what they’re experiencing,” said Katie Shepard, Partners for Peace.

If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic or partner abuse, you can call the Partners for Peace helpline at 1-800-863-9909.

That helpline is free and confidential.

