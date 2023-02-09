All day chocolate festival in Central Maine

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine 4th of July committee is hosting an all day chocolate festival at the Fairfield Community Center on February 12th.

Kevin Douglas President of The Great American Celebration says the free event is about bringing the community together.

He says there would be lots of kids events where they can make valentines cards for their special someoneKids can participates in crafts activities such as dipping marshmallow in chocolate

There will be over 30 local vendors at the event for the adults and kids.

“Our goal as the fourth of July committee is to being those back so the community has some place to come together, someplace to go and some place to celebrate together. And this is our opportunity to give back to the community and make sure our community have something to do these hard times. Come on, the last few years, we have spent enough time alone,” Douglas said.

The event will start from 9am to 4 pm on February 12.

It will be held at the Fairfield community center.

