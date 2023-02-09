2 arrested after Old Town drug bust

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested after a drug bust in Old Town on Wednesday.

According to Old Town Police, a warrant was served at a home to try to locate 38-year-old Brandy Mylen who was believed to be staying at the residence

They found Mylen and arrested her for failure to appear and violation of conditions of release.

They say they also found a significant amount of drugs in the residence, so they got a second search warrant.

Mylen was then charged wtih aggravated drug trafficking.

A warrant was also issued for the arrest of 48-year-old Edward Janak of Old Town for drug trafficking.

Mylen is being held at Penobscot County Jail.

