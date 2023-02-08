Unclear when Gifford’s will be able to ship ice cream, spokesperson says

Fire at Gifford's ice cream plant in Skowhegan
Fire at Gifford's ice cream plant in Skowhegan(Matt Tulley)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Officials with Gifford’s are still working to figure out how to move forward after a fire heavily damaged the company’s ice cream plant in Skowhegan last week.

A company spokesperson says right now, it’s still unclear when Gifford’s will be able to ship ice cream.

The plant on Hathaway Street caught fire Thursday morning after authorities say a heat gun was left on atop a pallet of combustible material.

Everyone inside at the time was able to make it out safely.

We’re told the Gifford’s team is still actively navigating what this will mean in the upcoming weeks and months.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. Monday along Sly Brook Road.
Crash in Wallagrass left three people injured, two of them seriously
Delta Ambulance to impose new service charges across the 14 Towns they serve
Delta Ambulance to impose new service charges across the 14 Towns they serve
Maine Equal Justice's "Build HOPE Project" has provided $530,000 to more than 200 families over...
“Build HOPE Project” helps Maine parents finish education
ship
U.S. Coast Guard Ice Breakers make their run up the Penobscot