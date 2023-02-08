Unclear when Gifford’s will be able to ship ice cream, spokesperson says

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Officials with Gifford’s are still working to figure out how to move forward after a fire heavily damaged the company’s ice cream plant in Skowhegan last week.

A company spokesperson says right now, it’s still unclear when Gifford’s will be able to ship ice cream.

The plant on Hathaway Street caught fire Thursday morning after authorities say a heat gun was left on atop a pallet of combustible material.

Everyone inside at the time was able to make it out safely.

We’re told the Gifford’s team is still actively navigating what this will mean in the upcoming weeks and months.

