Silver Alert issued for missing Phillips man

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHILLIPS, Maine (WABI) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Phillips.

State Police say 75-year-old Mahlon Presby was last seen at 12:30 Tuesday morning.

He was reportedly headed from his apartment on Shadagee Lane in Phillips to his niece’s house on the Rangeley Road in Avon, but he never arrived.

State Police say Presby suffers from cognitive issues.

He was last seen wearing a Yamaha snowmobile jacket, black jeans, LL Bean boots and camouflage hat.

Presby drives a green Chevy Cobalt with license plate number 8541XW.

Anyone who sees Presby is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 778-6140.

