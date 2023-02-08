Rockport man pleads guilty to Paycheck Protection Program fraud

(WABI) - A Rockport man pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to Paycheck Protection Program fraud.

According to court records, 42-year-old Mark Haley II filed fraudulent PPP loan applications at two banks for businesses he controlled.

Haley received more than $1 million in PPP funds.

Authorities say he used some of the funds to make a down payment on a sailboat.

Haley faces up to 30 years in prison and a one million dollar fine when he’s sentenced.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.