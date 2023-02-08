Rockport man pleads guilty to Paycheck Protection Program fraud
Feb. 8, 2023
(WABI) - A Rockport man pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to Paycheck Protection Program fraud.
According to court records, 42-year-old Mark Haley II filed fraudulent PPP loan applications at two banks for businesses he controlled.
Haley received more than $1 million in PPP funds.
Authorities say he used some of the funds to make a down payment on a sailboat.
Haley faces up to 30 years in prison and a one million dollar fine when he’s sentenced.
