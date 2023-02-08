Presque Isle fire on Friday ruled accidental

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A fire that destroyed multiple businesses in Presque Isle has been ruled accidental, according to the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire happened Friday afternoon on Industrial Street.

Officials say the fire started in a welding fabrication shop at the site.

When crews arrived, the roof of the building had already collapsed.

We’re told no one was inside at the time and that no injuries were reported.

