Presque Isle fire on Friday ruled accidental

The fire Friday afternoon at Pete's Performance on Industrial St. in Presque Isle
The fire Friday afternoon at Pete's Performance on Industrial St. in Presque Isle(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A fire that destroyed multiple businesses in Presque Isle has been ruled accidental, according to the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire happened Friday afternoon on Industrial Street.

Officials say the fire started in a welding fabrication shop at the site.

When crews arrived, the roof of the building had already collapsed.

We’re told no one was inside at the time and that no injuries were reported.

