Mount Chase man arrested in connection with an assault

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Mount Chase has been arrested in connection with an assault in that town in December.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, their investigation led them to believe the assault involved a prohibited person and that person had a firearm.

Tuesday, the Penobscot County Special Response Team arrested 38-year-old Trevor Desrosiers.

Desrosiers is facing several charges including assault, unlawful sexual contact, violation of probation, and unlawful possession of a firearm

He’s being held at Penobscot County Jail.

