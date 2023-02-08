Maine teacher honored for saving first grader’s life

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A teacher at ACADIA Academy, a charter school in Lewiston, has been given the Red Cross Lifesaving Award for helping save a young student who was choking.

In September 2022, the first grade boy was eating lunch when he started to choke on a chicken nugget.

He tried to spit it out into the trash but vomited instead, which actually seated the food deeper into his airway.

The Red Cross says the boy was unable to breathe and was turning red when Michaud stepped in, performed the Heimlich Maneuver and was able to dislodge the chicken.

Michaud, who lives in Poland, is a Behavioral Health Professional who has worked for ACADIA Academy for five years.

The Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action was presented during a school faculty meeting.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.