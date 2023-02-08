Maine prepares for Vermont showdown

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine men’s basketball is coming off a blowout 84-49 win in The Pit against UMBC on Saturday.

The Black Bears are coming off a blowout 84-49 win in The Pit against UMBC on Saturday (WABI)

Now, the Black Bears turn to Cross Insurance Center in Bangor to battle Vermont Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Catamounts are the No. 1 team in America East with a 7-2 record in conference play.

It’s the latest measuring stick game in a resurgent first season under Head Coach Chris Markwood.

“We’re playing well on defense, and I think that’s the key part of why we’re winning games. Also, we have a group of guys buying into the offense and system that Markwood put in place. Combining those, offense and defense, that’s how we’re getting the wins,” said Gedi Juozapaitis, fifth year guard.

The Black Bears are 4-6 in America East and are still a game back of UMBC after their decisive win over the weekend.

Juozapaitis leads Maine in scoring at 15.4 points per game.

Kellen Tynes is the other Black Bear averaging double-digits with 14.0.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.