Maine Maritime off to 11-0 start in NAC women’s basketball

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Maritime Academy women’s basketball team has been steamrolling its way through the North Atlantic Conference to the tune of an 11-0 record in the league.

MMA closes out the regular season with a road trip through Farmington, Husson, and Presque Isle (WABI)

Former Hermon Hawk Lauren Plissey has seen the team grow into a championship contender during her time in the Blue and Gold.

“We’ve been super-competitive my four years here, so finally making the NAC Championship and winning it will be super great to get back up on the banner and show the rest of the conference that we’re someone to compete with. Anyone can go off on any night. We have a bunch of talented people and a really deep bench that we trust to step up to make shots,” said Plissey, graduate student forward.

