Maine Maritime celebrates NAC men’s swimming and diving championship

The Mariners travel to the NYU Winter Invite next weekend before the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championship on Feb. 23-24
By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Maritime men’s swimming and diving came away with a NAC Championship over the weekend.

For new stars like Aiden Burke and veterans like John Markillie alike, the repeat effort was more than enough for the Mariners to achieve their best this season.

“I wanted to be a part of a legacy and create a legacy here. It really motivated me to give it my all and see what happens,” said Burke, freshman.

“I just want to win. I don’t like losing. I’m hyper-competitive. I wanted to repeat this,” said Markillie, senior.

Winter competitions aren’t over yet in the pool. The Mariners travel to the NYU Winter Invite next weekend before the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championship on Feb. 23-24.

