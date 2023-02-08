Maine community colleges stop requiring COVID-19 vaccine

File photo of Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor
File photo of Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s community college system has ended a requirement that on-campus students received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Maine Community College System’s board ended the requirement and change is effective immediately, the system said in a Wednesday statement.

Maine Community College System president David Daigler said high vaccination rates in the state and improved outcomes for people who contract COVID-19 played a role in the decision. Better access to a broader range of preventative and treatment options for COVID-19 also played a role, he said.

The board’s vote was unanimous. It also adopted language “to strongly encourage all learners to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters,” the system said in a statement.

One exception to the new rule is that students in some programs might be required to receive the vaccine due to requirements at third-party locations, the system said.

The system includes seven colleges and about 25,000 students.

