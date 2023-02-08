Local restaurants look forward to busy Valentine’s Day

Provender restaurant in Ellsworth
Provender restaurant in Ellsworth(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Feb. 7, 2023
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Many restaurants around the area that are closed in the early part of the week during the winter are opening their doors next Tuesday for Valentine’s Day.

Provender in Ellsworth is one of those offering a special Valentine’s Dinner on the 14th. The restaurant says the holiday will add an extra day to their normal operating hours, but that the holiday itself provides a boost for local economies getting through the winter.

“Every year, Valentine’s Day is a big day for all the local businesses and small businesses in the area,” said Provender owner Daron Goldstein. “So we look forward to it every year, and every year seems to get busier and busier. You know, for those people who are waiting for the last minute? Don’t wait until the last minute.”

Provender says they have just a few reservations left for their Valentine’s dinner.

They say you might want to call ahead to any restaurant you’re planning on going to for Valentine’s Day, or you might be out of luck when you get there.

