Hermon High School to use bottled water until the end of the school year due to high levels of PFAS

Students and staff at Hermon High School will be using bottled water until at least the end of...
Students and staff at Hermon High School will be using bottled water until at least the end of the school year due to high levels of PFAS in the school’s well.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Students and staff at Hermon High School will be using bottled water until at least the end of the school year due to high levels of PFAS in the school’s well.

The water tested above the state limit of no more than 20 parts per trillion.

All schools in Maine were required to sample finished drinking water for PFAS by December 31st of last year.

Hermon Superintendent Micah Grant says the results from the first round of testing were slightly below 20 parts per trillion.

The district did another test in December and tested over the limit.

Grant says they received those results in mid-January and worked to make plans to fix the issue.

An email went out Tuesday notifying parents, students, and staff of the problem.

Bottled water drinking stations have been set up in the school, and students and staff are encouraged to use reusable water bottles for the time being.

The district will be responsible for the maintenance.

Through the Maine Drinking Water Program, the school could be reimbursed up to $50,000 dollars to fix the issue.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

The library's "Blind Date With a Book" program is designed to let readers choose a wrapped book...
Have a ‘Blind Date With a Book’ at the Ellsworth Public Library
File photo of Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor
Maine community colleges stop requiring COVID-19 vaccine
Fire at Gifford's ice cream plant in Skowhegan
Unclear when Gifford’s will be able to ship ice cream, spokesperson says
The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. Monday along Sly Brook Road.
Crash in Wallagrass left three people injured, two of them seriously