Hermon High School to use bottled water until the end of the school year due to high levels of PFAS

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Students and staff at Hermon High School will be using bottled water until at least the end of the school year due to high levels of PFAS in the school’s well.

The water tested above the state limit of no more than 20 parts per trillion.

All schools in Maine were required to sample finished drinking water for PFAS by December 31st of last year.

Hermon Superintendent Micah Grant says the results from the first round of testing were slightly below 20 parts per trillion.

The district did another test in December and tested over the limit.

Grant says they received those results in mid-January and worked to make plans to fix the issue.

An email went out Tuesday notifying parents, students, and staff of the problem.

Bottled water drinking stations have been set up in the school, and students and staff are encouraged to use reusable water bottles for the time being.

“I think the frustrating thing for us is that you can have one test where you’re under the limit and then, you can take that confirmation test and you can go over. We don’t really understand why there is such variability in that test, so we’re trying to get to the bottom of that, and we’re hopeful that the treatment process will work and we don’t have to explore other options. We do have other options available to us like digging new wells and things like that.”

The district will be responsible for the maintenance.

Through the Maine Drinking Water Program, the school could be reimbursed up to $50,000 dollars to fix the issue.

