Have a ‘Blind Date With a Book’ at the Ellsworth Public Library

The library's "Blind Date With a Book" program is designed to let readers choose a wrapped book...
The library's "Blind Date With a Book" program is designed to let readers choose a wrapped book that has only the books first sentence on the front.(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For most, Valentine’s Day is just one day in February, but at the Ellsworth Public Library they’re celebrating the holiday for the entire month.

The library’s “Blind Date With a Book” program is designed to let readers choose a wrapped book that has only the book’s first sentence on the front. Once the book is finished, the reader can rate his or her “date,” and enter to win a special Valentine’s prize from the library.

Books are in the young-adult and large-print categories, and offer a fun way for readers to find a book without judging it by it’s cover.

“It’s fun because you get a surprise,” said Library Director Sarah Lesko. “You get something that you probably wouldn’t pick up off the shelf. If you’re a reader, you typically read in your same genres. It puts you out of your comfort zone a little bit, and gives you a chance to read something different.”

For more information on the “Blind Date With A Book” program, and other programming at the Ellsworth Public Library, visit ellsworth.lib.me.us

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Students and staff at Hermon High School will be using bottled water until at least the end of...
Hermon High School to use bottled water until the end of the school year due to high levels of PFAS
File photo of Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor
Maine community colleges stop requiring COVID-19 vaccine
Fire at Gifford's ice cream plant in Skowhegan
Unclear when Gifford’s will be able to ship ice cream, spokesperson says
The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. Monday along Sly Brook Road.
Crash in Wallagrass left three people injured, two of them seriously