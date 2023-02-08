Have a ‘Blind Date With a Book’ at the Ellsworth Public Library

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For most, Valentine’s Day is just one day in February, but at the Ellsworth Public Library they’re celebrating the holiday for the entire month.

The library’s “Blind Date With a Book” program is designed to let readers choose a wrapped book that has only the book’s first sentence on the front. Once the book is finished, the reader can rate his or her “date,” and enter to win a special Valentine’s prize from the library.

Books are in the young-adult and large-print categories, and offer a fun way for readers to find a book without judging it by it’s cover.

“It’s fun because you get a surprise,” said Library Director Sarah Lesko. “You get something that you probably wouldn’t pick up off the shelf. If you’re a reader, you typically read in your same genres. It puts you out of your comfort zone a little bit, and gives you a chance to read something different.”

For more information on the “Blind Date With A Book” program, and other programming at the Ellsworth Public Library, visit ellsworth.lib.me.us

