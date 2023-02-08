Flower shops gearing up for Valentine’s Day

The Bud Connection
The Bud Connection(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Feb. 7, 2023
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Valentine’s Day is now just a week away.

Many flower shops from across the state have been preparing for months for what is typically their busiest day of the year.

The Bud Connection in Ellsworth has been stripping and cutting the stems of FIVE THOUSAND roses for Valentine’s Day, and they say the closer the holiday gets, the faster the sprint is to the finish line.

“It’s definitely our Superbowl of holidays, because other holidays are stretched out over a couple-week period,” said Bud Connection owner Barbara Courchesne. “And this one you have to get it right on that day. We dread it, but it’s actually so fun when you’re in it, that it’s always a good time.”

The Bud Connection says no matter what part of the state you’re in, it’s a good idea to order from your local flower shop in advance.

