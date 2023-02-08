Delta Ambulance to impose new service charges across the 14 Towns they serve

CENTRAL Maine (WABI) - “Delta has been able to absorb the readiness cost of providing 911 service for our communities,” Times Beals said.

But now, Delta Ambulance Executive Director Tim Beals says they need the 14 towns they provide service to to pitch in and is proposing new fees for each one.

“As our costs have risen like any other business, you know our cost of doing business have gone up, unfortunately reimbursement has not kept pace,” he said.

Their business model has been to bill the patients insurance and the revenue collected from that is what they have used to sustain operations. To offset their cost, Beals said they are proposing $15 per resident for their services starting July 1st.

”The $15 number is one that the board arrived at after considering several different formulas. And we understand that any additional cost within the community is a challenge but the same is true for us,” Beals explained.

I spoke with Rebecca Hapgood, the town manager right here in China and although she does not want to be on camera, she says the new service fee was sprung upon them but they will likely continue service to ensure all residents receive care when they dial 911.

She also says she would like to see better service like a faster response time for the service that would cost the town a little over $66,000 dollars.

”What happens the following year, when it is not $15 but what if it becomes $20 or $25 dollars per capita,” Flewelling asked.

For Michelle Flewelling in Fairfield, part of her concerns is the uncertainty of the cost and that is why they are considering all options.

”We have had several conversations here about what it would look like for our department if we acquired our own ambulance. We already respond to every call. We are there before Delta ever arrives and provide that triage and that support that they need until ambulance gets there,” she said.

Still, Flewelling said it is up to the residents of the town to decide when they vote in May.

“It would definitely be funded through property taxes but then again, so is any municipality that provide that service,” Flewelling said.

