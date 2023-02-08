Dairy Queen on Broadway in Bangor open for the season

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a weekend of brutally cold temperatures, it’s finally warming up a bit. We hit 40 degrees here in Bangor Wednesday.

Why not celebrate with an ice cream?

The Dairy Queen on Broadway is open for the season.

After a about a month-long break they’re ready to start serving up customers delicious soft serve, Blizzards, and ice cream cakes.

“It is very exciting. We’re glad to be back,” said manager, Breanna Whipple. “As soon as they see that we’re open, they’re here.”

Dairy Queen on Broadway is open everyday from 11 to 7.

