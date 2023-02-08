Crash in Wallagrass left three people injured, two of them seriously

WALLAGRASS, Maine (WABI) - Three people were injured, two of them seriously, after a crash in Wallagrass.

Maine State Police were called to Sly Brook Road Monday afternoon around 4.

The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. Monday along Sly Brook Road. (WABI)

Troopers determined the one of the vehicles was pulling out of a driveway at the same time a pickup truck was travelling along that road.

The two drivers were unable to avoid each other.

Angel Bubar and his 15-year old passenger were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries then flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to state police.

They are both in critical but stable condition, at last report. The driver of the truck was treated for a minor injury and released.

