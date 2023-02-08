Clear and cold tonight, snow and rain moves in Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure keeps us partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight. Clear skies and calm winds allow a temperature inversion to set up, which allows overnight lows to get cold, especially across northern Maine. Overnight low temperatures drop into the single digits to around zero up north with temperatures in the upper teens and 20′s DownEast.

Clearn and cold tonight, lows drop into the single digits up north, and teens and 20's DownEast (WABI)

Thursday, we start off with partly cloudy skies, then clouds begin to increase out of the southwest ahead of our approaching storm. High temperatures reach the 20′s up north and 30′s DownEast. A low-pressure system cuts to the west of us and tracks over the Great Lakes Region. This puts us on the warmer side of the system, so expect most inland locations starting off with snow, while along the coast, changing from snow to mix Thursday night. Southerly winds will then usher in warmer air changing snow to rain for most inland locations late Thursday into early Friday morning, except for far northern Maine. Locales north of Millinocket look to remain all snow for the duration of this event. Accumulation will be light to moderate, with the highest snow totals over far northern Maine. Southeast of the interstate and along the coast expect 1″ or less, for the Bangor area and up towards Dover-Foxcroft expect around 1-3″, north of Dover-Foxcroft into Millinocket and Houlton expect 3-6″, then Northern Aroostook County, where all snow is anticipated, expect 6″+. Dry air works in quickly after the changeover to rain and DownEast locations will dry out, first, early Friday morning. Snow and some snow/rain mix lingers up north through Friday afternoon. High temperatures Friday reach the low to mid 30′s up north with mid to upper 40′s, possibly close to 50, DownEast. High pressure builds in from the west Friday evening drying out the region, but mostly cloudy skies remain overnight.

Temperatures will be in the 30's across the state. Snow and rain moves in Thursday evening and linger into Friday afternoon. (WABI)

Most locations start off as snow but quickly change to rain along the coast. As warm air is ushered in from the south, snow changes to rain in the Bangor area and up toward Millinocket into early Friday morning. Locations north of Millinocket should remain all snow. (WABI)

Clouds break apart Saturday, leaving us with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, temperatures reach the 20′s and 30′s. Sunday, partly to mostly cloudy skies, with high temperatures, slightly warmer, reaching the 30′s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, overnight low temperatures will be in the single digits to zero north with the teens and 20′s DownEast. Winds will be out of the WNW at around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase, high temperatures reach between 28-38, winds will be out of the south at around 5-15 mph. Snow moves in during the evening hours and changes to rain along the coast first then changes to rain for inland locations around midnight, far northern Maine stays all snow.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, rain tapers off Downeast in the morning, snow and rain lingers up north through the afternoon. High temperatures reach between 40-50.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures reach the 20′s and 30′s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, high temperatures reach the 30′s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies highs reach the mid to upper 30′s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.