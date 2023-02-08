“Build HOPE Project” helps Maine parents finish education

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re a Maine parent looking to finish your education, a new program might be able to offer you some extra help.

Maine Equal Justice’s “Build HOPE Project” has provided $530,000 to more than 200 families over its first year.

The program, established with leftover campaign funds from Sara Gideon’s 2020 run for the U.S. Senate, aims to fill in the funding gaps for lower-income parents seeking to finish their degrees or trade certification.

That includes help with transportation and child care expenses, as well as books, supplies and more.

Officials say the most rewarding part is the chance to help future generations escape poverty through education.

”There are significant barriers that can stand in people’s way,” Maine Equal Justice executive director Robyn Merrill said. “Being able to help reduce and take some of those barriers away, to really open up those pathways to families, knowing that it not only impacts parents who are able to pursue their dreams, but also their children in significant ways that will have positive outcomes in decades, generations to come.”

You can apply to join the program at maineequaljustice.org.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.