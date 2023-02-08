Brightening Skies & Breezy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll start our Wednesday with plenty of clouds lingering across the state. Drier air will be moving in on a gusty west/northwest wind as the day progresses. This will allow clouds to give way to breaks of sunshine later this morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will be milder today with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s, warmest along the coast. Colder air is forecast to move in during the afternoon which will cause temperatures to start to fall by mid-late afternoon. The west/northwest will be gusty with gusts to 25-30 MPH at times. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows in the teens to low 20s, warmest along the coast.

High pressure will bring us a nice day Thursday, at least for the bulk of the day. Low pressure is forecast to move northward through the Great Lakes Region during the day. This will bring us increasing clouds as the day progresses. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s to near 40°. We’ll start to see some snow and rain/snow mix developing from west to east across the state later in the afternoon and evening hours. Areas from Bangor south and west could see some slippery conditions for the evening commute. The storm is expected to take a track just north of us Thursday night and early Friday. This will allow warmer air to move into the state Thursday night and early Friday which will cause snow to change to some sleet and freezing rain then all rain for most spots south of Greenville and Millinocket. Area from Greenville and Millinocket northward should see mainly snow with some icy mix possible late Thursday night and early Friday. Light to moderate snow accumulations are expected from this system with the heaviest snowfall across far Northern Maine. At this point, it looks like coastal areas will see 1″ or less; inland up to Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln will see 1″-3″; Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward will see 3″-5″; areas north of Millinocket are expected to see 4″-8″ with the highest amounts over far Northern Aroostook County. Any lingering light snow, mix and/or rain will exit Friday morning followed by mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. It will be mild Friday with highs mainly in the 40s so plan on lots of melting. Areas closer to the coast will be closer to 50° Friday afternoon. Cooler weather will return Friday night. This will set us up with a cooler start to the weekend. Saturday looks good right now with a mix of sun and clouds and more seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. Sunday will be a good day as well with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures a bit warmer with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Today: Brightening skies. Highs between 33°-43°, warmest along the coast. West/northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 14°-24°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Snow possible by late afternoon/early evening. Highs between 30°-40°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Lingering light rain or mixed rain/snow showers ending during the morning then mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs near 40° north and 40s to near 50° closer to the coast.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Colder with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

