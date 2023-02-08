Bangor’s homelessness crisis receives federal assistance

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s homelessness crisis has risen to the attention of the federal government.

A special response team is now helping the city as they try to find housing for each individual living outside.

“The homeless response system was tenuous at best, and COVID brought it to an entire screeching halt. And to try to get that engine going again, if you will, has been halting,” said Debbie Laurie, city manager, Bangor.

Laurie says there are as many as 15 people working on Bangor’s homelessness crisis every day. Now they’re getting assistance from the federal government.

It began last fall with a visit from representatives with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Following that visit, HUD allocated what’s called a “technical assistance team” to Bangor.

“This is a group of subject matter experts that come on site and provide you very specific support for an identified initiative. And for us it was: how do we get individuals who are currently outside in encampments into housing?” said Laurie.

Their work is focused on two areas with large unhoused populations: Camp Hope and Valley Avenue.

Laurie says the first step is identifying each person and what their individual needs are.

“Do they have their identification? Do they have a housing voucher? Do they have income?” said Laurie. “The solution to bring someone into housing is unique for every individual because every individual’s experience and needs are unique.”

The next step is working with landlords to find the right fit, with the ultimate goal of securing permanent housing for everyone they encounter.

”People say, ‘just put them in a hotel room.’ Okay. That doesn’t get them into permanent housing. That doesn’t ensure that they have access to banking. That doesn’t ensure that they have the supports that they need. I get that we want individuals inside, but we want them to be inside and be successful and to be able to maintain that. If we don’t provide all of those necessary supports or ensure they’re in place and able to be accessed, we’re going to repeat the cycle. And repeating the cycle is what we’re trying to stop,” said Laurie.

