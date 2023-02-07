Woman hit and killed by train in Biddeford

Feb. 7, 2023
BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford.

Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.

Police said the 27-year-old woman died at the scene. Her name was not being released because family members were still being notified.

There were 28 passengers on the train at the time of the incident, but none of them were hurt.

The train came to a stop blocking Main Street, causing traffic issues for a couple of hours.

Two Downeaster trains were canceled Tuesday morning and at least one other train was delayed because of the incident.

At about 9 a.m., Amtrak said Downeaster Train 682 had left Saco and was running about 35 minutes late.

All roads were back open at that time.

