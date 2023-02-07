Sunny Start Today, Increasing Clouds This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a nice day today. We’ll start with lots of sunshine during the morning followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday with highs in the mid-20s to around 30° this afternoon. Weak low pressure will quickly drag a cold front through the state tonight. This will bring us some light snow and snow showers tonight especially during the first half of the night. Most of the light snow will be done and out of here by midnight or shortly after. It looks like accumulations will be very minor with most spots seeing an inch or less. This, of course, will be enough to create some slippery roads Tuesday night so if you have travel plans, keep that in mind. Overnight lows will drop back to the upper teens to mid-20s, warmest along the coast.

High pressure will start building in during the day Wednesday. This will give us a mix of sun and clouds for the day. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Temperatures will gradually fall during the afternoon as colder air moves in. High pressure will bring us a nice day Thursday with morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s to near 40°. Another area of low pressure is forecast to pass to our north and west Thursday night into Friday. This will bring us a period of snow later Thursday evening through Thursday night. Warmer air moving into the region during the night will cause the snow to change to mix and rain from south to north as the night progresses. It looks like accumulations of 1″-3″ can be expected for most locations before any changeover occurs. Northern locales could see some spots closer to 4″-5″ otherwise this will just be light accumulation for much of the state. Any lingering light snow, mix and/or rain will exit early Friday followed by mostly cloudy skies through the morning hours. Some breaks of sunshine will be possible as we head through Friday afternoon. It will be mild Friday with highs mainly in the 40s. Areas closer to the coast will be closer to 50° Friday afternoon. Cooler weather will return Friday night. This will set us up with a cooler start to the weekend. Saturday looks good right now with mostly cloudy skies during the morning and breaks of sunshine during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s.

Today: Lots of sunshine during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs between 24°-30°. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH becoming southeast this afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Light snow and snow showers likely. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ possible. Lows between 17°-25°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 34°-44°, warmest along the coast. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Snow and mix at night. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Friday: Light snow or mixed rain/snow possible early then partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs near 40° north and 40s to near 50° closer to the coast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy during the morning then sunny breaks developing during the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

