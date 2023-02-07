Sub-zero temperatures over the weekend result in several water emergencies in the Bangor/ Brewer area

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As temperatures dropped below zero over the weekend, Bangor Water District responded to several water emergencies.

Their on-call crew was sent to about 22 customers to assist with frozen or burst pipes.

There also four water mains that broke and had to be repaired.

Bangor Water District’s Kathy Moriarty says despite the conditions, the crew came through.

“They’re very dedicated, knowledgeable, and they come out when we need them, minus 18 degree weather. They were out there, and they had lots of challenges. Our equipment was hard to work or trucks, hard to start pumps that didn’t want to work. A lot of equipment hydraulic failure, so they they press on through this even without the help of some of our equipment that was failing,” said Moriarty.

But, they weren’t the only ones with a busy weekend.

Brewer Fire Department also responded to burst pipe calls, and even emergency sprinkler systems malfunctioning and pouring water into buildings.

They remind folks to keep homes and pipes warm to prevent freezing pipes and suggest turning the heat up in your home.

Lt. Brandon Randall of Brewer Fire Department said, “Yeah, try to keep the heat up, so maybe with a negative 20 degree weather, that heat may penetrate into your walls in the ceilings a little better and keep things just above bottom freezing. Any outdoor heaters are not made for indoors especially in public buildings. They’re not rated for indoor use. They put out carbon monoxide, which is obviously a hazard to one’s health.”

Moriarty adds if there is a water emergency in your home, you can actually take action to stop the flow.

“If for some chance your pipes freeze and they break, you can shut off your water, and there are valves, there should be a valve above your meter and a valve below your meter. If your pipes break, you can close either valve. If one valve doesn’t work, you can close the other. It both valves don’t work, there’s a valve out in the street that our people can come in and shut that valve, but it’d be a lot more efficient for customers to come and close those valves right away to stop the water from flowing,” said Moriarty.

