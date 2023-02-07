Police dealing with multiple crashes on I-95 Southbound

I-95
I-95(Connor Magliozzi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say they’re dealing with several crashes near the Broadway exit on I-95 Southbound in Bangor right now.

State police say the left lane is blocked at this time.

They’re asking people to avoid the area if possible and also try to avoid the area of Broadway near the interstate as well.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

