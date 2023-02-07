Pair of Maine leaders to attend State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Maine’s outgoing CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah will join Congresswoman Chellie Pingree as her special guest at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

Shah, who has been the head of the Maine CDC since 2019, will soon be leaving Maine to join the U.S. CDC as Principal Deputy Director.

He begins that role in March.

Congressman Jared Golden announced his guest for Tuesday night’s address will be Chief Kirk Francis of the Penobscot Nation.

Chief Francis is a resident of Indian Island and is currently serving his sixth term as Chief.

