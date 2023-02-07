Monday Maine Regional Cheer Championships Recap

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s Maine Regional Cheer Championships saw Central Aroostook win Class D North-South, Dexter capture Class C North, and the hosting Ellsworth Eagles come away with the Class B North crown.

Central Aroostook and Dexter started off regional day with championships.

“It’s incredible. It’s nothing like I’ve ever experienced before in my entire life. Honestly, going into it we were really confident. We knew we’re going for it. During the routine, it was kind of rocky. There were a couple touchdowns and it just wasn’t very good. We were sitting and waiting. We weren’t thinking we were going to win, but we did,” said Elyssa Jerome, Dexter senior.

The Tigers were feeling it coming into the day and know they can reach new heights.

“We really pushed ourselves. We put everything out on the mats, and I think we rocked it. I think we were really confident. We were all jamming out on the bus. We were really excited,” said Cristin Warner, Dexter senior.

“We really push ourselves, and we added some discipline into our practices. We really tried our best. Even though we didn’t do as well as we could on the mat, I think we really showed our skill level,” said Tiffany Heinrichs, Dexter senior.

They’re headed back to work on bringing home state hardware.

“It would be absolutely amazing to end my senior year with a regional and state title. It would be absolutely amazing,” said Kelsey Loggans, Dexter senior.

Ellsworth closed out the night with a title in their home gym.

“We went out there and did what we knew what to do. We hit everything, which felt so good. With the support of everyone here, it just made it even better,” said Mariah Rossi, Ellsworth senior.

The Eagles Nest was the place to win it.

“That just made it so much more special. The community just came together to see us do something that we’ve been working so hard for these past four years. We finally got the job done. I hope that our team just knows what we need to do. We do our job, and that’s all that matters,” said Savanah Grant, Ellsworth senior.

Regional contenders now look to State in Augusta.

The Augusta Civic Center will be hosting the Maine State Cheer Championships on Saturday.

For more information on championship day, visit the Maine Principals’ Association web site at mpa.cc.

