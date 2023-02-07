Manchester bank robber sentenced to eight years in prison

Belgrade man pleads guilty almost five years Manchester bank robbery
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Belgrade man will spend more than eight years in prison for a 2016 bank robbery in Manchester.

The United States Attorney’s Office says 47-year-old Clinton Damboise must pay nearly $3,200 in restitution in addition to the 98-month sentence.

Court records say Damboise entered the Camden National Bank in Manchester in September 2016, said he had a gun and demanded money.

He then fled the scene.

Damboise was arrested in Connecticut just one day later.

He pleaded guilty in September 2021.

